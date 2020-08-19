Trump On QAnon Believing He Is Saving World From Pedophiles: ‘Is That Supposed To Be A Bad Thing?’

President Donald Trump questioned whether it was a bad thing that supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe Trump will save the United States from Satanists and pedophiles on Wednesday.

Trump’s exchange with a reporter came during a press conference on Wednesday, hours before the third night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“The crux of the [QAnon] theory is this belief that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Does that sound like something you are behind?” the reporter asked.

“Well I haven’t heard that,” Trump said. “Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?”

“If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there,” he added. “And we are actually. We are saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone the rest of the world will follow.”

QAnon supporters have waiting for this, this specifically, for three years. pic.twitter.com/pPbBishCjX — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 19, 2020

Trump has increasingly associated himself with the QAnon conspiracy after tweeting about a Georgia candidate who has endorsed the idea in the past.

The candidate, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is running for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Videos from 2018 and 2019 show her openly endorsing QAnon, disparaging black Americans and Jews, as well as claiming there is no evidence a “so-called plane crashed into the Pentagon” on 9/11.

Greene disavowed her belief in the conspiracy earlier this week, saying the videos no longer represent her views.

“No, it doesn’t represent me,” she told Fox News. “But I don’t expect a lot of the left-leaning media to change their stance. I think they’re going to continue to attack me because they actually do see me as someone who’s unapologetically conservative. And I won’t back down on my beliefs and my values.”

Greene said she had delved into the QAnon rabbit hole during the Trump-Russia investigation in an attempt to gather information.

“I was just one of those people, just like millions of other Americans, that just started looking at other information,” Greene said. “And so, yeah, there was a time there for a while that I had read about Q, posted about it, talked about it, which is some of these videos you’ve seen come out. But once I started finding misinformation, I decided that I would choose another path.”