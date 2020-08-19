‘He Failed Miserably’: Elizabeth Warren Criticizes Trump For ‘Incompetence’ During DNC Speech

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized President Donald Trump for “incompetence” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Wednesday night.

“Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country. COVID-19 was Trump’s biggest test. He failed miserably,” Warren said.

“Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country. Covid-19 was Trump’s biggest test. He failed miserably,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren says during the #DemConvention. https://t.co/Z5NdkcFfDt pic.twitter.com/4rb0J5MZFj — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2020



“Millions out of work, millions more trapped in cycles of poverty, millions on the brink of losing their homes, millions of restaurants and stores hanging by a thread. This crisis is bad, and it didn’t have to be this way. This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him.” (RELATED: Highlights From The First Night Of The Democratic Convention)

The July unemployment rate was 10.2%, down from April’s according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is down from April’s high of 14.7%.

Warren went on to say that Democratic nominee Joe Biden could fix the issues plaguing the nation, saying “big problems demand big solutions.”

“Joe Biden has some really good plans, plans to bring back union jobs and manufacturing,” she said, taking up Biden’s recent campaign proposal to ‘Build Back Better,’ claiming the economic system has been “rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of everyone else.”

“Joe’s plan to Build Back Better includes making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities.”

Biden’s revival plan includes extending federal unemployment insurance, investing in “clean energy”, making child care affordable, expanding affordable housing and closing the “racial wealth gap,” according to his official campaign website.

Warren made headlines Tuesday after organizers of the DNC’s Native American Caucus were forced to shut down a chat room during the meeting after trolls criticized the DNC for using Warren as a representative for Native Americans, according to Fox News.