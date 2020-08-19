Massive Fire Ignited By Falling Power Lines Could Burn Until Thursday In North Texas

A massive fire broke out at a plastics plant early Wednesday morning in Grand Prairie, Texas.

A power line fell onto plastic sheeting of a storage area of the Poly-America plant, according to an article published by NBC DFW.

A fire at an industrial warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas has been burning through the night and day as emergency services attempt to put it out. Latest US news here: https://t.co/VspQrYFa1W pic.twitter.com/KwewTpdXia — SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 19, 2020



The fire had spread and caused a rail car to explode and other power lines are expected to collapse due to the fire, according to Assistant Chief Operations of the Grand Prairie Fire Department Bill Murphy told the outlet. (RELATED: Rare Fire Tornado Makes Appearance Near Loyalton, California Wildfire)

“It was about 32 years ago, same exact scenario,” Murphy said. “I don’t remember what started it that night. We had bad storms as well, same as this one. It’s going to burn for a couple of days.”

A huge fire breaks out at a plastics factory in Grand Prairie, Texas. https://t.co/XV3KBw8Lni pic.twitter.com/Pzp1c2Qany — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020



“Even though the flames are lower, once it burns down to where it’s manageable we have to get in there with front-end loaders and once we break up the debris all that plastic underneath is burning,” he added. “We’re going to have to clean out the entire section and wet it down with foam. You can see how large of an area it is, we’re talking maybe 300 yards worth. It’s going to be at least a two-day operation out here before it’s completely extinguished.”

There have been no injuries reported and no other buildings have been harmed, according to the outlet.