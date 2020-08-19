Georgia Bulldogs Cap Stadium Capacity At No More Than 25% During The 2020 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs will restrict stadium capacity during the 2020 football season.

According to a statement from the program, capacity at Sanford Stadium will be capped somewhere between 20% and 25% during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulldogs are the latest SEC team to restrict capacity.

The fact that more and more programs are starting to prepare plans for fans makes me wonder if we’re actually going to have some at SEC games.

As I’ve said many times, I’ve always wanted fans at games because it wouldn’t feel right without them, but I’m just not sold.

It’s hard to imagine how you can have thousands and thousands of people at the same place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Again, I hope like hell Georgia proves me wrong, but I’m not buying it until I see it with my own eyes. It’s truly that simple.

It’d be great to see the Bulldogs have fans pack the stands, but we’re going to have to wait and see how it shakes out.