REPORT: ‘Gold Rush’ Star Jesse Goins Dies On Set

“Gold Rush” star Jesse Goins has died.

Goins is believed to have died from a heart attack he had on set of “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine,” according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ. Goins was reportedly found unconscious outside of the gold room where he cleans and sorts the gold. He was given CPR and taken to a hospital, but was unable to be revived, TMZ reported.

His brother Larry Goins confirmed his death Wednessday on Facebook, according to Fox News.

“Heaven will never be the same!!” Larry reportedly wrote. “My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. ￼He will be missed dearly. Love you brother.” (RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack Reportedly Dies From Coronavirus Complications)

Co-star Nathan Clark shared photos of Goins on Twitter along with a tribute.

I’m truly lost for words right now. We lost the man that I trusted with my future and my kid’s future. Jesse Goins was the kindest soul you could ever have met. Love you brother! Jesse would give up his meal for the man next to him that was not as hungry. #dtlm #goldrush pic.twitter.com/hBkQyKuM4q — Nathan Clark Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (@GoldRushNathan) August 19, 2020

“I’m truly lost for words right now,” Clark wrote. “We lost the man that I trusted with my future and my kid’s future. Jesse Goins was the kindest soul you could ever have met. Love you brother!”

Goins appeared in 15 episodes of “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine” and also appeared in “Gold Rush: The Dirt” on Discovery Channel.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear about Jesse Goins’ death,” a spokesperson for Discovery told Fox News. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”