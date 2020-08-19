Hillary Clinton Says Biden Needs ‘Overwhelming’ Victory So Trump Doesn’t Try To ‘Steal His Way To Victory’

Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden needs an “overwhelming” victory so that President Donald Trump does not attempt to “steal his way to victory.”

Clinton spoke Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention where she warned that Trump may seek to “steal his way to victory” over challengers Biden and vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Remember: Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me,” Clinton said. “So we need numbers overwhelming, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

Clinton has previously said that Trump is an “illegitimate president.”

Clinton said that for the past four years, people have told her, “I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,”or “I wish I could go back and do it over” and “I should have voted.”

“This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election,” Clinton said. (RELATED: ‘Would You Mind Taking A Crack At It?’ Photos Show Alleged Epstein Victim Massaging Bill Clinton)

“Remember in 2016 when Trump asked: ‘What do you have to lose?’ Well, now we know: our health, our jobs, even our lives,” Clinton said. “Our leadership in the world and, yes, our post office. As Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders warned us on Monday: If Trump is re-elected, it will get even worse. My friends, we need unity now more than ever.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.