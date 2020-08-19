James Franklin Says Penn State Has ‘Very Few Answers’ As To Why Football Was Canceled

Penn State football coach James Franklin isn’t happy with the Big 10.

The Big 10 decided to cancel the football season during the coronavirus pandemic, and it has been utter chaos ever since. Franklin has now joined those speaking out, and it sounds like he wasn't given much information at all.

“I am extremely frustrated because we still have very few answers to communicate to our young men & their families about their futures & very little understanding of the factors contributing to the decision,” the PSU coach explained in part during the opening statement of his Wednesday press conference.

You can read his full statement below.

Seriously, how much worse is this going to get for Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren? I fail to see how it could get much worse at this point.

Multiple teams in the league are in open insurrection at this point. Coaches, players and fans are all speaking out.

Furthermore, we now have Franklin talking about how nothing was really explained and they don’t have answers, which seems to be a pattern at this point.

How the hell can you cancel the football season, and then not explain in-depth the reasons behind the decision? Is this America or communist North Korea?

I hope like hell more and more voices speak up, especially the most powerful ones. We need to raise all kinds of hell over this situation. It’s despicable and needs to be reversed.