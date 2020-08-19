Large Texas Plant Fire Creates Smoke Plume That Can Be Seen For Miles

A massive fire at a Texas plant has created a smoke plume that can be seen for miles and was detected on the National Weather Service radar, according to Fox News.

The fire ignited at the Poly-America plastics manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie, Texas, due to “high tension plastic lines falling into the plastic inventory,” according to a Facebook statement from the Grand Prairie Fire Department. (RELATED: Lake Fire Burns Through 18,000 Acres Of California Forest In Six Days)

The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to the fire after midnight last night and have worked to contain the fire with “large quantities of foam,” according to a press release from the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

Fire agencies across cities including Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Cedar Hill, and Addison are collectively working to tend to the fire while responding to 911 calls.

There are no reports of injuries and no residential evacuations have been ordered in the area. The fire department emergency personnel are “on defensive mode” to contain the blaze, according to the Facebook statement from the Grand Prairie Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains uncertain.

Poly-America is a plastics manufacturing company that “produces several product lines, all within the polyethylene family,” according to their website.

