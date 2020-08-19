Leo Terrell: ‘We’ve Got to Stop This Race War The Democrats Are Perpetuating’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell accused Democrats of fomenting a “race war” Tuesday by dividing white Americans from black Americans.

“This is a race issue party, they are creating a racial division,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “We’ve got to stop this race war the Democrats are perpetuating and we have to get back to common sense for this election.”

The attorney was responding to comments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who spoke of “systemic racism” in a speech to the Democratic National Convention that outlined the party’s legislative plans if it captures the Senate in the November elections.

“And then he says that horrible lie, systemic discrimination,” Terrell said, urging people to watch a video from Republican Maryland 7th District Congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, who released an ad Monday that argued black people don’t have to vote for Democratic candidates.

“I want everyone to watch that video because basically it is absolute, undisputed proof that the Democrats have destroyed cities where black people live in,” Terrell said.

Terrrell said Democrats “don’t care” and are are demonstrating “absolute pandering. There is no systemic discrimination in Democratic cities. That’s a big lie by Chuck Schumer.” (RELATED: Leo Terrell Says BLM ‘Exposed’ By Don Lemon: ‘They Don’t Care About Crime’)

Terrell cited recent video of “black people chanting ‘take away homes from white people’” and said, “It’s just crazy.”

The civil rights attorney argued that “poverty in Democratic cities” and “no education” contributed to urban misery. He warned that the situation can only get worse if these same cities now advocate for defunding or abolishing local police forces. (RELATED: Leo Terrell: ‘Embarrassed To Be A Democrat After DNC Plays ‘Race Card’ On Mount Rushmore)

“What society on the planet has no police. What society has no police?” Terrell asked.