REPORT: Fans Have Been Banned From The BYU Vs. Navy Game

Navy vs. BYU will reportedly be played in an empty stadium.

According to Brett McMurphy, the September 7 game in Annapolis won't have any fans in the stands as the Midshipmen battle the Cougars.

No fans allowed to attend BYU at Navy Sept. 7 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 19, 2020

And around and around we go, folks! It just never ends! While SEC teams are preparing to let in fans, Navy shuts the entire thing down in Annapolis.

If you think there’s any grand plan here for teams, then you’re not paying attention at all. It’s that simple.

There’s no master plan. Teams are making this up as they go.

The sad thing is that this game would have been awesome for Navy fans in Annapolis. It’s one of the biggest home games the Midshipmen have had in a long time.

It’s the kind of atmosphere that fans would usually go wild for. Not this year! It’s going to happen in an empty stadium, which is a damn shame because Navy’s stadium is legit.

Let’s just hope the game happens. That’s the minimum that we need right now.