The New England Patriots Won’t Have Fans At Home Games In September

The New England Patriots won’t have fans at games until at least October.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that fans have been banned through September at Gillette Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pats currently have two home games scheduled for September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Aug 18, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

Another one bites the dust! It’s not even surprising at all anymore when a team makes this call. The Titans have done the exact same, but the Chiefs are expecting fans at the NFL opener.

As I’ve said before, there doesn’t appear to be any consistency at all when it comes to how many fans will be let into NFL and college games.

Titans to Begin Home Schedule Without Fans Details ???? » https://t.co/YLSeVevhn4 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 18, 2020

If having games without fans is what the Patriots think is best, then that’s what they should do. Teams are going to have to decide this for themselves.

Obviously, it sucks for the fans and the players. Football games aren’t meant to be played in empty stadiums. They’re meant to be played in packed stadiums with crazy atmospheres.

Unfortunately, that’s just not possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Aug 12, 2020 at 3:14pm PDT

Hopefully, the Pats can start letting people in once October gets here. The sooner we can get back to normal, the better off we’ll all be.