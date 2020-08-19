New Mexico Governor Calls Trump Presidency An ‘Existential Crisis’

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday night during her speech at the Democratic National Convention that the Trump presidency and climate change are both an “existential crisis.”

“We have the chance this November to end two existential crises, the Trump presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents,” Grisham said. (RELATED: New Mexico Governor Criticized For Purchasing Jewelry During Stay-At-Home Order)

WATCH:

“We have the chance this November to attack the climate crisis, invest in green 21st-century jobs, and embrace the clean energy revolution our country, our young people are crying out for, and the leadership the rest of the world is waiting for,” she added. “The choice is clear. The choice is Joe Biden.”

The governor touted New Mexico’s record on the environment and praised the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m proud that New Mexico has shown what climate leadership looks like, while the Trump Administration has been eliminating environmental protections, we’ve expanded them,” she said. “We’re laying a road map for what America can and should look like in the 21st century.”

“We know time is running out to save our planet,” Grisham continued.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in New Mexico has been dropping, according to KRQE News. The governor said Thursday that the state appears to be on track to open their schools in September.

Grisham recently wrote to leaders at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State asking them to cancel their fall sports seasons, citing “escalating danger” during the coronavirus pandemic.