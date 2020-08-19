NHL Releases Incredible Video Of Refs Wes McCauley And Kelly Sutherland Mic’d Up

The NHL recently released an incredible video of a couple refs mic’d up.

The league tweeted a video of Wes McCauley and Kelly Sutherland mic’d up while officiating some action, and it’s great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s going to be one of the best things you see all day.

Wes McCauley and Kelly Sutherland mic’d up? You’re going to want to hear this. ???? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dvBcbcKS67 — NHL (@NHL) August 17, 2020

Seeing this stuff will never get old. Hockey refs are without question the best refs in all of pro sports, and there’s no close second.

They get into it with the players, banter, are constantly talking and they just don’t care at all. It’s a part of the game.

The players and fans both love refs who do some chirping.

It’s also incredible to see the reaction time on these guys. Hockey is a sport that moves at an absurd pace. If you’re not paying attention at all times, then you’re fixing to get lost in the action.

Not only are these refs locked in, but they’re also constantly commenting. It’s very impressive.

Props to McCauley and Sutherland for putting on a show. I’m here for it, and you’ll never hear me complain about some NHL entertainment.