REPORT: Ohio State Is Trying To Organize A Football Season With 5 Other Big 10 Teams

Ohio State is reportedly still trying to put together a football schedule in the fall.

The Buckeyes have been incredibly vocal about their unhappiness with the Big 10 canceling football during the coronavirus pandemic, and it sounds like the wheels are still spinning on a plan, according to OSU insider Jeff Snook. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Snook reported that OSU wants to set up a 10-game home-and-home schedule in the fall starting in late September or in early October. Iowa, Nebraska and Penn State are reportedly willing to go along with the plan. OSU is working on convincing Michigan and Wisconsin to fall in line and buck the Big 10’s stupidity.

You can read Snook’s full report below.

I hope like hell this comes together. A 10-game slate with home-and-home series between Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa and Nebraska would be incredible.

It sounds like Michigan and Wisconsin have a little further to go before they’re all in, but I think we can get them there.

It’s truly incredibly how badly the Big 10 has bungled this situation. Not just one school is in open revolt. There’s reportedly up to six of them.

If Kevin Warren wasn’t already dealing with a PR nightmare, six programs openly ignoring his ban on playing would be insane.

Embrace the chaos!

Let’s all hope this plan comes together.