Derrius Guice Accused Of Raping 2 Women While Playing For LSU

Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has been accused of raping two women while in college.

According to USA Today, two unidentified women have accused Guice of raping them while at LSU in 2016. One woman claimed Guice raped her while she was sleeping after showing up uninvited to her party.

The second unnamed woman, a former LSU tennis player who is suing the NCAA for failing “to address athlete sexual violence at its member schools,” claimed Guice raped her after they met at a bar, returned to her apartment and she passed out on her bed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USA Today reportedly was able to find that the rape allegations were shared with “at least two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse” at LSU. However, there’s no evidence to suggest the school ever investigated the rape claims.

The same report indicated Washington was aware of at least one of the allegations of rape before Guice was cut.

Two former LSU students say ex-Washington RB Derrius Guice raped them in 2016, when he was a rising star freshman. Although multiple coaches were notified, LSU does not appear to have investigated either woman’s claims, a USA TODAY investigation found. https://t.co/2i83XUcCOF — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 19, 2020

In response to the allegations, Guice’s attorney Peter D. Greenspun released the following statement:

At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU. To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later. Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact.

Obviously, Guice is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, and he hasn’t been charged with any crimes stemming from the accusations.

Having said that, if these claims can be proven or if he gets charged at any point, then Guice is done playing in the NFL.

Hell, Guice might already be done playing in the NFL no matter what happens with these accusations. He’s already been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman.

Roger Goodell doesn’t need a conviction to keep him far away from an NFL field. He can drop the hammer whenever he wants.

We’ll see what happens, but I think the days of Derrius Guice playing pro football are over for the foreseeable future.