REPORT: The Big 10 Might Start Football In January, Play Games At Indoor Locations

The Big 10 might start football as soon as January 2021.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Big 10 is gunning to start as soon as January and would look to play games at different indoor facilities after canceling the fall season. NFL stadiums in the Big 10 region could be used as indoor sites. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The same report claimed parents of Wisconsin players have been told of the plan and it’s “still uncertain how a shortened season would affect the eligibility of players, particularly seniors.”

While this plan is certainly a lot better than starting later in 2021, it’s still not very realistic at all.

In fact, it’s incredibly stupid if the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all play through their seasons like it’s normal. If that happens, then spring football is pointless.

The Big 10 isn’t handing out two national title trophies. That’s just not going to happen. So, what are we playing for in the spring?

Why even suit up if you’re just playing exhibition games. Does that make sense to anyone?

As I’ve said many times, we either play in the fall like football is meant to be played or we don’t play at all.

Trying to figure out half-cocked plans for spring is a waste of time and it isn’t realistic.