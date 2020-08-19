Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Supports The SEC Playing Football

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants the SEC playing football in the fall.

Lee appeared on Clay Travis' radio show early Wednesday morning and voiced his support for the SEC playing games and fans being in the stands.

Governor of Tennessee @GovBillLee tells us on @outkick he’s looking forward to watching a game in Neyland Stadium and supports SEC football being played this fall. He also said he’s hopeful only one @Titans game won’t have fans this fall. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 19, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Lee, and I’m glad he’s speaking up. As I’ve said many times, we need our elected officials leading the fight to save football.

They should be front and center leading the fight to make sure games happen in the fall, and that the SEC doesn’t cower like the Big 10 did.

Tennessee is the home of the Volunteers. The Vols are one of the most historic programs in the history of college football.

When a governor comes out and endorses them playing, then it’s a great sign for the state of college football.

The more big schools we get rolling, then the better it’ll be for the entire landscape of the sport.

Let’s hope more governors follow Lee’s lead and endorse games happening during the coronavirus pandemic.