‘The Wire’ Is An Incredible TV Show

“The Wire” is one of the best TV shows that I’ve ever seen.

After a close buddy of mine recommended the old HBO hit, I finally decided to give it a shot. After all, we’re running pretty low on viewing options at this point of the coronavirus pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Literally everything I’ve heard about the show has been outstanding. It follows the drug trade in Baltimore from all sides, and I can’t get enough of it.

Admittedly, I thought the first couple episodes started a shade slow. In fact, I thought “The Wire” wasn’t very good after an episode or two.

It was starting to feel like I’d been lied to and that it’d been way too hyped. However, I stuck with it, and I’m happy I did.

I’m about 75% through the first season, and it’s incredible. Why is the HBO classic incredible? It’s pretty simple. The answer is the characters.

Yes, the show is about drugs, but it’s really about people trying to make it in this world. The drug trade is simply an avenue to tell those stories.

Every single character is fascinating. It doesn’t matter if it’s the police, the dealers, the bosses or the addicts. Their storylines just hook you in.

I know there are a total of five seasons, and I can’t wait to see what I get down the stretch. Of all the TV recommendations I’ve received lately, “The Wire” is right at the top of the list.

If you haven’t seen it, I’d suggest firing it up. Also, you’re going to see a ton of familiar faces, which has been a lot of fun. The cast is loaded with some superstars before they were stars.

Happy viewing!