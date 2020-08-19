‘Two Can Play The Same Game’: Trump Fires Back At Goodyear For Reported Ban On MAGA Gear

President Donald Trump lashed out at automotive giant Goodyear after the company reportedly announced a “zero tolerance” policy for MAGA gear.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. (RELATED: ‘What War Has Trump Started?’: Greg Gutfeld Challenges Juan Williams To Name Just One)

The president was responding to reports that circulated after a leaked training slide showed Goodyear’s “zero tolerance policy” — which apparently applied to any show of support for Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter or President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan.

Goodyear says it’s ‘acceptable’ to support Black Lives Matter but ‘unacceptable’ to show support for Blue Lives Matter, MAGA, and All Lives Matter.https://t.co/BnS3e8sYPB pic.twitter.com/qpyyZgwopI — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 19, 2020

According to that same policy, support for LGBTQ issues and the Black Lives Matter movement were reportedly acceptable in the workplace.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company did not respond directly to questions from Topeka’s WIBW about the leaked slide, but spokesperson Melissa Monaco released a general statement on diversity in the workplace: