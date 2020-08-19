Trump Says McConnell Is ‘Playing Right Into’ Democrats’ Hands By ‘Allowing’ Postmaster General Hearing

President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Twitter that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Congressional Republicans are “playing right into” Democrat’s “hands” by “allowing” them to have hearings for the Postmaster General ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is expected to testify Monday before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. McConnell and Senate Republicans have any zero authority over these hearings, and the House of Representatives. (RELATED: Trump Fires Back At Goodyear For Reported Ban On MAGA Gear)

Trump tagged McConnell’s Twitter account in a tweet saying, “Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday & Monday, just before and during our Convention. Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands!”

Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday & Monday, just before and during our Convention. Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands! @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020



US Postal Service chief is expected to answer questions for the first time regarding accusations that the Trump Administration has hindered the USPS in order to impede mail-in-voting. (RELATED: Florida Rep Ross Spano Falls In Republican Primary)

DeJoy is also scheduled to testify Friday before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

“I look forward to Postmaster General DeJoy testifying at our virtual hearing this Friday,” said Homeland Security Chairman Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a statement to CNN. “The Postal Service has had significant financial problems for years, and it is important for everyone to fully understand its current fiscal challenges.”