‘What A Loss For The Viewing Public’: Tucker Reveals DNC Daytime Activities The Networks Don’t Cover

Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened Wednesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with several clips from the Democratic National Convention’s daytime activities which haven’t been covered on network television.

While the virtual convention’s prime time speeches have all been covered on the major news stations, Carlson mockingly contended that if they decided to “put the rest of their proceedings on TV” it would also “get an audience,” but for all the wrong reasons.

“You might not know this, but most of the actual convention events take place during daytime hours,” he said. “The networks don’t cover them. You have no idea that happened. There’s a reason for that, obviously. But what a loss for the viewing public. If you saw what they were saying during the day, you would never tune in to prime time again. In fact, you might flee the country.”

WATCH:

Over the next several minutes, the Fox News host played clips of various happenings including an alternate rendering of the Pledge of Allegiance that concluded with the word “someday” as well as participants being told they can “rise or kneel for the Pledge.”

Later, Carlson played a clip of transgender activist J Mei calling for “a world without prisons” and “abolishing ICE.”

“You’re starting to get some sense of why they are not putting this stuff on TV,” he said. “Democrats and their faithful lackeys the media have been telling you for weeks that none of this is real, you’re imagining it. Democrats don’t really want to take the cops away and leave you defenseless. Yes, they are voting to take billions from police departments across the country, but that’s not really defunding, it’s redistributing. Not a big deal, calm down.” (RELATED: ‘Michelle Obama Is Their L Ron Hubbard’: Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Fervent Religious Fanatics’ On The Left)

“We should note that, crazy as all of this was, and it was, none of this was too crazy for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris,” Carlson said after playing several more clips. “Sandy Cortez called for giving government health insurance to foreign nationals, tens of millions of them. J Mai imagined a world without cops and prisons. Some lunatic in a clerical collar showed up and said Republicans are going to hell. Harris and Biden nodded along. It all seemed normal to them. Because it is.”