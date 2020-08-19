Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith Practices In Pads For 1st Time Since His Gruesome 2018 Leg Injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith put on pads for the first time in nearly two years Tuesday.

For the first time since his gruesome 2018 leg injury against the Houston Texans, Smith was out on the field Tuesday slinging it in full gear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alex Smith did QB drills and worked in pads today for the first time since his injury. Inspiring journey continues ???? @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/bVQDMF9Yxv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2020

It’s truly incredible how Smith has managed to make it back to the NFL. His knee injury against the Texans was one of the worst leg injuries we’ve ever seen.

Not only did he obliterate his leg, but he then had to battle complications along the way. It was a brutal comeback journey to make, but he got the job done.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Now, Smith is on the active roster and running through practices in full pads. If that’s not absurdly impressive, then I don’t know what is.

Will he ever start or play in an NFL game again? Washington is rolling with Dwayne Haskins, and I assume Smith will be the second string guy.

However, it doesn’t really matter if he never plays again. The fact that he’s even able to run through a full practice is absurd.

Good for Smith for grinding it out when most people would have given up. It’s an all-time great comeback story.