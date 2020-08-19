Editorial

Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith Practices In Pads For 1st Time Since His Gruesome 2018 Leg Injury

Aug 18, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up on the field on day twenty-one of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

(Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith put on pads for the first time in nearly two years Tuesday.

For the first time since his gruesome 2018 leg injury against the Houston Texans, Smith was out on the field Tuesday slinging it in full gear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s truly incredible how Smith has managed to make it back to the NFL. His knee injury against the Texans was one of the worst leg injuries we’ve ever seen.

Not only did he obliterate his leg, but he then had to battle complications along the way. It was a brutal comeback journey to make, but he got the job done.

Now, Smith is on the active roster and running through practices in full pads. If that’s not absurdly impressive, then I don’t know what is.

Will he ever start or play in an NFL game again? Washington is rolling with Dwayne Haskins, and I assume Smith will be the second string guy.

However, it doesn’t really matter if he never plays again. The fact that he’s even able to run through a full practice is absurd.

Good for Smith for grinding it out when most people would have given up. It’s an all-time great comeback story.