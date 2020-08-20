Candace Owens On Why She Started ‘BLEXIT’ — Black Exit From The Left

Activist Candace Owens sat down with the Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese to discuss why she’s trying to start the “BLEXIT” movement, the exit of black Americans from the political left.

Owens argues the left seeks to trap minority voters on a “Democratic plantation” by saying Republicans and conservatives want a return to the Jim Crow era. She says Democrats spread this fear in an attempt to get minorities and other intersectional groups to vote “emotionally, not rationally.” (RELATED: Candace Owens Calls Out ‘Doomsday Cult’ Leftists, Kaepernick At CPAC)

“It’s all strategy for them,” Owens said of Democrats. “They play on people’s emotions and at the same time they ruin people’s lives in the process.”

In reality, she argues, people in America today are among the most privileged people to ever live.

