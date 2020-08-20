Alligator Eats A Golf Ball In Crazy Video

Some golfers had a wild experience with an alligator in a video making the rounds online.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, some golfers were playing when a ball landed near the mouth of an alligator. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

What did the alligator do? He just ate it up!

Folks, I simply don’t understand how everyone is so chill around alligators. I wouldn’t be chill at all if I saw one of those beasts on the course.

I’ve seen enough horror movies involving animals to know those things aren’t our friends. There’s only so much space on this planet, and we need to dominate it all.

It’s not that I personally hate alligators. That’s not the case at all. It’s that I love living, and I’m not about to let one of those things try to fight me.

I see an alligator that close to me, and we’re going to high noon it like it’s a Clint Eastwood movie.

Props to these golfers I guess for remaining calm. I know for damn sure that I wouldn’t have reacted the same way.