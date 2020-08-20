Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Says Slur Against Homosexuals Live On Air

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is in some hot water after dropping a slur during a Wednesday night broadcast.

During a game between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals, Brennaman didn’t appear to know he was on air and referred to Kansas City as, “one of the fag capitals of the world,” according to TMZ. You can listen to the audio below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thom Brennamann likely ends his Reds career tonight LIVE on the air pic.twitter.com/EDzSICgVmx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2020

Obviously, it didn’t take long at all for Brennaman to issue an apology for his hot mic moment.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry … I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again,” Brennaman said for his apology, according to the Associated Press. He has also been suspended from the booth for the time being.

The Reds have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he used an anti-gay slur on air tonight pic.twitter.com/qjUFAm1Auv — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) August 20, 2020

Not a smart moment at all from Brennaman. Here’s some free advice for everyone out there. Whenever you’re mic’d up, it’s safe to assume that you’re live.

Even when you’re not, you never know when that switch might get flipped. It’s better to just not say anything stupid.

nick castellanos hit a homer directly into the “judgement-free zone” WHILE thom brennaman was apologizing on the air for his homophobic comment oh my god pic.twitter.com/U8HuptyAxZ — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) August 20, 2020

Now, does Brennaman deserve to lose his job? I’d argue that he doesn’t. We shouldn’t be firing people for making a bonehead decision.

He has apologized, been suspended and that’s probably good enough. Make him sit a few games, fine him a bit and let’s move on.

Was it incredibly stupid? Without a doubt. Should we ruin his life over it? No. I’m not sure that’s going to teach him a lesson.