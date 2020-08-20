Beat The Heat Away From Home With This Genius Cooling Gadget

Leaving the comfort of your beloved air conditioning can be risky business, especially as many places reach record temperatures in the later summer months. But if you must brave the heat, having access to on-the-go cooling hacks is a must, and lucky for you, there’s a new innovative gadget you’ll never want to leave home without.

Say hello to the innovative mini-collar cooling fan! This summertime savior serves as your own personal breeze machine, giving you sweet, cooling relief as you run errands, go on walks, hang out at the beach, and so much more. In fact, this thing is so great, we wouldn’t blame you for wearing it as you do things around the house!

Boasting a seven-leaf fan design, the cordless collar fan, which is attached to a flexible neckpiece, blows refreshing cool air right up to your face without you having to lift a finger. It even has a built-in sponge for you to add your favorite scents to, giving you an aromatic cooling experience as you’ve never experienced before.

Whether you’re in need of strong air-flow or just a hint of a breeze, the mini-collar fan gives you three dynamic speeds to choose from. The little fans even rotate a whopping 360 degrees, giving you bursts of cool air from all angles. And if you’re worried about the fan losing power while you’re running around all day, there’s no need to fret. Thanks to the gadget’s rechargeable 2,000mAh battery, you can enjoy up to 10 blissful hours of portable cooling power at a time.

Whether you’re tending to the garden, walking the dog, or running errands all about town, the Beat The Heat Double Cool Cordless Mini Collar Fan is a summertime game-changer. And for a limited time, it’s over 20% its regular price, making it just $30 bucks.

Prices subject to change.

