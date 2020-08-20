Britney Spears Talks About Past Tattoo And How She’s Doing Amid Conservatorship Reports

Britney Spears appeared to be give fans an update about how she’s doing and commented on a past tattoo amid conservatorship reports.

“It’s the little things … and I have no idea what I was thinking when I got a freaking black ink triangle on my right hand,” the 38-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram on Thursday, along with snapshot of the tattoo and her hand holding a flower. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“During this time of quarantine I really feel like making homemade bread …,” she added. “Hanging my clothes outside to dry …. not being on my phone so much … spending more time meditating and praying …. and really finding my inner grace!” (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

Spears continued, “Going back to the old traditions and understanding life has way more meaning …. also living for the beautiful surprises life is guaranteed to give! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!”

The “Womanizer” singer got the black triangle tattoo on her right hand more than a decade ago and doing a search we couldn’t find one story of her addressing the meaning behind it.

Her comments come amid reports she had reportedly requested her father, Jamie Spears, be out as the sole conservator in her conservatorship and instead have her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year,” per US Weekly.

Britney’s father reportedly had to step away from the role due to health issues and an alleged altercation with his grandson, Sean Preston,

Reports have since surfaced that, after the hearing, no changes were reportedly made to her 12-year conservatorship, per Entertainment Tonight.

As previously reported, Spears’ father, served as his daughter’s conservator after the singer went through a public spell of mental health issues. Her father was put in charge to help out with her finances and personal issues, per an earlier report by the Blast.