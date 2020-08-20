Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley To Take Stage At Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood she announced Thursday that she and Brad Paisley would be taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry next month.

"Cannot wait to be back on the @Opry stage with my friend @BradPaisley on Saturday, September 5! #OpryFam," the 37-year-old country singer captioned her post on Instagram, along with a great shot of the two performers.

The "Two Black Cadillacs" hitmaker's post included comments from the original announcement about the celebrities hitting the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Kick off your Labor Day weekend celebrations with stars @BradPaisley and @carrieunderwood on the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry for an evening of live performances as they keep the music playing and the circle unbroken on Saturday, September 5th,” the post from the Opry read. “Head to the link in our bio to tune in on @circleallaccess!”

According to a report in the Tennessean:

The show broadcasts live at 7 p.m. CST from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Cable viewers can tune in to “Opry Live” via Circle, the country lifestyle network launched by the Opry’s parent company, Ryman Hospitality. Online viewers can stream online via Circle All Access on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Paisley and Underwood’s performance will be the 4,941st consecutive Saturday broadcast from the famed house since it opened in 1925. During the coronavirus outbreak, officials opted to keep the show going with no live audiences in attendance.