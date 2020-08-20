Report: Chicago Police Arrest Woman Who Posted Her Looting Video To Facebook

Chicago police reportedly arrested a woman Monday for allegedly posting videos of herself looting stores in the early hours of Aug. 10.

Police arrested 22-year-old Taeshia Rochon after receiving a tip as a result of their Looting Task Force, according to Chicago’s CBS affiliate. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Organizer Equates Looting In Chicago To ‘Reparations’)

Police charged the woman with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting, CBS reported.

Hundreds of people reportedly participated in the rioting and looting that struck upscale shops and stores in Chicago’s Miracle Mile district. Police said they arrested over 100 people while 13 officers were injured.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office testified Monday in Central Bond Courtroom that Rochon posted two live-streaming videos to Facebook as she wandered around a Nordstrom and Sunglasses Hut stores that had been broken into. In addition to Rochon’s own actions, scores of people can be seen walking away with merchandise in the videos. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Bait Us!’: Chicago Mayor Snaps At Reporter For Asking If ‘No Consequences’ For Previous Arrestees Encouraged Latest Looting)

The looting video soon found its way to YouTube.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was adamant that those responsible for the looting would be held responsible.

“To those who engaged in this criminal behavior, let’s be clear: we are coming for you,” Lightfoot said, according to Fox News. “We are already at work in finding you and we intend to hold you accountable for your actions.”

Chicago police told NBC News that they believe the looting was prompted by the shooting of 20-year-old Latrell Allen on Aug. 9. He was carrying a gun and resisted arrest by shooting at the pursuing officers, according to police. The offices reportedly returned fire and wounded Allen.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information on the case and its Looting Task Force Videos campaign and is awaiting a response.