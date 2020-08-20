Who Will I Cheer For This Football Season With The Wisconsin Badgers Not Playing?

Who will I support during the 2020 college football season with my Wisconsin Badgers relegated to the bench?

As we all know, the Badgers won’t be playing this year because the morons running the Big 10 decided to cancel the football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s officially dead and over with for all 14 league members. That means I need a new team to cheer for.

Well, I think I’ve found the answer. It’s actually two teams. After a lot of thinking and deliberation, I’ve decided that I will be pulling for the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Now, I understand this sounds incredibly strange. Those two teams are massive rivals, and it’s a little weird to support two squads at the same time.

However, coronavirus has changed the rules. All bets are off at this point, and I’m all in on the Bulldogs and the Rebels.

Why? Well, it’s actually really simple. Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach are both in their first years with their respective programs, both are insanely entertaining, the Rebels and Bulldogs are underdogs and the good people in Oxford have always taken care of me.

For those reasons, I’ve chosen MSU and Ole Miss. Now, it would be easy for me to cheer for Alabama, Georgia, Florida or a different elite team in the SEC, or I could hop over to the ACC to support Clemson.

However, that’s just too easy to do. I’m not the kind of man who takes the easy way out. I like a great challenge.

The Bulldogs and Rebels both face uphill battles in the SEC, and neither squad will be favored to do a ton. Yet, both are led by great coaches that I refuse to bet against.

For all the reasons listed, I’m riding with Ole Miss and MSU. They’re both going to be fun teams to follow. For anyone who wants to brief me on team traditions or neat facts, sound off in the comments or hit me up on Twitter. I’m excited for this strange four month run we’re about to go on!