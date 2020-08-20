‘Heartbreaking’: California Releases Murderer Due To COVID-19 Concerns, Family Seeks Justice Once Again

Dena Love, the sister of Kevin John Ruska, Jr. is speaking out after learning that her brother’s murderer was one of the thousands of inmates released in California due to coronavirus concerns. She says it feels like ‘losing her brother all over again’.

“My heart breaks for the people of California, the citizens of San Jose, that this woman has been released to their community,” said Love.

The woman responsible for the murder of her brother was sentenced to prison nearly two decades ago, and was serving 84-years-to-life in prison. (RELATED: ’37 Minutes Later’: Inmates Released From Jail Due To Coronavirus Fears Keep Getting Arrested Again.)

According to the Los Angeles Times thousands of inmates have been released in California, including some serving time for murder.

WATCH:

