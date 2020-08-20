DNC Appears To Duplicate Some Livestream Crowd Members After Kamala Harris Speech

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) appeared to duplicate some of its livestream crowd members after California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris’ speech Wednesday evening.

Harris ended Wednesday’s virtual DNC with a roughly 17-minute speech about her history and racism in America today, The New York Times reported. Harris also spoke about why Americans should vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that he “will bring us together.”

After her speech, the DNC panned to a virtual crowd clapping and cheering for Harris and Biden, who joined his running mate on stage. Three of these individuals were shown more than once. (RELATED: DNC Night 3 Focuses On Democratic Women)

WATCH:

The 2020 DNC is virtual due to COVID-19 and has featured various speakers, including Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (RELATED: DNC Airs Debunked Claim Trump Called Asylum Seekers ‘Animals’)

Wednesday’s theme was “A More Perfect Union,” 6ABC reported. The DNC has also featured performances from numerous celebrities such as John Legend and Billie Eilish. The Republican National Convention (RNC) will begin mostly virtually on Aug. 24.