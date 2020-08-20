REPORT: Ellen DeGeneres Gives New Employee Benefits Package Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

TV host Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly introduced a new employee benefits package amid the toxic workplace allegations on her show.

The new package includes increased paid time off and a new medical leave policy, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly reportedly gave the news to the employees on Monday.

Time off for birthdays and paid time for medical appointments or family matters were also added to the benefits package, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: 3 Producers Out At ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations)

The new benefits package comes after DeGeneres addressed her staff over a zoom call on Monday, according to Page Six. DeGeneres reportedly addressed the no eye contact rule during the zoom call.

Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Addresses ‘No Eye Contact’ Rule: ‘It’s Crazy’ And ‘Just Not True’(via @Fox411) https://t.co/qyaKj65b9n — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2020



“I don’t know where it started,” DeGeneres said, according to Page Six. “Please talk to me. Look me in the eye.”

“It’s crazy, just not true, I don’t know how it started,” she reportedly added. “[It’s] not who I am.”

Three producers were also fired from the show.

The morale on set during the rehearsals for the upcoming show “Ellen’s Game of Games” has improved after the new benefits package was announced and the address by DeGeneres, sources told Page Six.

DeGeneres will reportedly return to the set next week following an investigation into the show by WarnerMedia.