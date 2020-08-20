ESPN Releases Awesome Video On LaMelo Ball

ESPN released an awesome video of LaMelo Ball early Thursday morning.

The youngest Ball brother is widely-expected to be a top three pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and there’s a very real chance that he goes first overall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Jul 15, 2020 at 2:53pm PDT

The video from ESPN shines a light on his rise to superstar as a member of one of the most famous basketball families in America.

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn cool.

He’s the most famous player in this year’s NBA draft. But do you really know LaMelo Ball? ESPN Cover Story | @MELOD1P ➡️ https://t.co/4coeNXaWe3 pic.twitter.com/5vzzR3ykJD — ESPN (@espn) August 20, 2020

I know there’s a lot of criticism of LaVar Ball, but LaMelo is the real deal. Despite the fact that his dad loves running his mouth, there’s no doubt that the young Ball son is a great basketball player.

I got laughed at a few years ago when he was still in high school and I guaranteed that he would make it to the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 3:02pm PST

He’s a gigantic point guard with outstanding vision and scoring ability. He’s also probably not done growing.

Players with those kinds of attributes don’t exactly grow on trees when it comes to the NBA.

I had no doubt years ago that he’d make the league, and I have no doubt now that LaMelo will be a very good NBA player. The dude is as legit as they come when talking about young NBA prospects.