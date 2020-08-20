EXCLUSIVE: California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Spells Out What Biden Must Do To Beat Trump In November

Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down for an exclusive interview with California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Thursday, in which they broke down the first three nights of the Democratic National Convention and looked ahead to the final weeks and months of the election.

In particular, Khanna — who was picked to lead California’s delegation at the DNC — described why specifically Former Vice President Joe Biden’s stance on Medicare for all drove him to vote against the party’s platform this year. He also explained his displeasure with the Democratic party pushing aside young progressive leaders, like New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to give stage time to establishment Republicans, solely because they oppose Trump. (Election Dissection: Biden And Harris Are Miles Apart On Health Care — Which Way Will Their Plan Lean?)

Finally, the pair discussed what next week’s Republican National Convention might look like, given the lessons the all-digital DNC have already given us, and weighed wether or not a the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine being delivered this fall could actually impact the election.

WATCH: