‘Family Guy’ Creator Gives $700,000 To Pro-Biden Super PAC

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane contributed $700,000 to a pro-Joe Biden political action committee in July, according to U.S. Federal Election Commission data.

The comedian’s contribution went to Priorities USA, according to the action committee’s fundraising disclosure. Priorities USA is a progressive political action committee (PAC) dedicated to mobilizing “every American possible on the important issues that affect their lives.”

MacFarlane has contributed to Democratic causes in the past, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. He gave $1,000,000 to Senate Majority PAC, which is devoted to securing a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate, and $865,000 to Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund in March.

MacFarlane contributed more than $1 million to several Democratic PACs, including the Hillary Victory Fund, during the 2016 election, according to FEC data.

MacFarlane, who is also an actor, producer and writer, is known for his show “Family Guy” which premiered in 1999. He has won multiple Emmy awards and hosted the 2013 Academy Awards.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign out-raised Biden’s campaign $165 million to $140 million in July. Biden out-raised Trump $141 million to $131 million in June, according to campaign finance disclosures. (RELATED: Trump Surpasses Biden In July Campaign Fundraising)

“The Biden campaign is on the march, building off the incredible momentum from this summer with another lights-out fund-raising month, banking another $50 million for the final stretch to Election Day,” Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon said on Aug. 5, according to The New York Times.

