Kerry Washington Says Black Community Is ‘Hugely Diverse’ At DNC In Apparent Shot At Biden

Actress Kerry Washington addressed the “hugely diverse” black community during her Democratic National Convention appearance Wednesday.

Washington talked about her own family’s immigration story in a pre-taped segment for the convention, according to an article published by Fox News.

“The black community in this country is hugely diverse,” Washington said. “On my father’s side, I’m descended from African Americans who came from slave ships that landed in South Carolina and who were part of the great migration north that has played such a defining role in who we are as a nation. On my mother’s side, my grandparents came here as immigrants, part of a rich history that has also defined America. They immigrated to this country from the West Indies through Ellis Island in the 1920s.”

Washington’s speech seemingly responded to remarks Biden made earlier this month while at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). The former Vice President attempted to compare and contrast the two communities. (RELATED: DNC Night 3 Focuses On Democratic Women)

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said, according to Fox.

Biden reiterated his comments during an appearance at the National Association of Latino Elected Officials conference the same day.

“Now what I mean [by] full diversity [is] unlike the African American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere,” Biden explained, Fox News reported. “You’re from Europe, from the tip of South America, all the way to our border in Mexico, and the Caribbean. And [of] different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos. We’re gonna get a chance to do that if we win in November.”

Biden later clarified his comments on his Twitter account.

Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”