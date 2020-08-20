Watch Kevin Costner In The Unsettling Trailer For ‘Let Him Go’

Kevin Costner’s new movie “Let Him Go” looks incredibly dark.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, “Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.”

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be incredibly unsettling and will make the audience’s skin crawl throughout.

Give it a watch below.

It’s obviously not a secret that I’m a huge Kevin Costner fan. Good luck finding a guy under the age of 30 who is a bigger fan than me. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

After all, all I do in my free time when I’m not drinking beers with the boys is watch and talk about “Yellowstone.”

I can’t get enough of Costner as John Dutton.

So having said all of that, I’m obviously all in on “Let Him Go.” Now, I know nothing about the book, and I’m okay with that.

All I know is that the trailer above is dark as all hell, and I’m here for that kind of action. Inject it right into my veins!

Plus we all know Americans love a great revenge story, which is what this more or less appears to be. Costner is going for his grandson and a sinister family is trying to stop him.

Yeah, there’s zero chance I miss this one.

You can check out “Let Him Go” starting November 6.