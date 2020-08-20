Lawsuit Alleges Epstein Used Bill Clinton’s Name To Intimidate 15-Year-Old Girl Into ‘Vicious, Prolonged Sexual Assault’

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein intimidated a 15-year-old girl by using former President Bill Clinton’s name, a lawsuit filed last year alleged.

Epstein accuser Jane Doe 15 alleged in the lawsuit that Epstein name-dropped Clinton when he was allegedly grooming her aboard the “Lolita Express,” Epstein’s private jet, the New York Post reported.

Through the name dropping, the lawsuit alleges, “Epstein conveyed to Jane Doe 15 how powerful he was and how helpful he could be in assisting Jane Doe 15 with her future goals, such as paying for college,” the Post reported.

“Using this overwhelming power he had over Jane Doe 15, Epstein subjected her to a vicious, prolonged sexual assault,” the accuser said, the publication reported. (RELATED: ‘Would You Mind Taking A Crack At It?’ Photos Show Alleged Epstein Victim Massaging Bill Clinton)

“Epstein made clear to Jane Doe 15 how powerful he was,” the lawsuit filed against Epstein’s estate reportedly said. “He made a point of mentioning that he was close with Bill Clinton.” (RELATED: Netflix Apologies For ‘Cuties’ Artwork, Says It Is ‘Inappropriate’ And ‘Not Representative’ Of The Movie)

The filing said that after Epstein name-dropped Clinton, he took 15-year-old Jane Doe into the bedroom on the Lolita Express where he allegedly bragged about how women would sleep at his feet on the large mattress, comments that “made her immediately think of slaves,” according to the Post.

Jane Doe alleged that he continuously reminded her about his powerful connections, saying at a press conference according to the Post, “When I chose a seat on the jet, Jeffrey told me that his good friend, Bill Clinton, always chose to sit.”

News of Epstein’s name dropping comes after photographs, obtained by the Daily Mail, surfaced Tuesday depicting Clinton leaning back in an airport chair dressed in a yellow shirt and tan slacks, smiling and laughing as alleged victim Chauntae Davies rubs his shoulders.

Davies, who has accused Epstein of raping her several times, told the Daily Mail that the photos were taken in September 2002 after Clinton fell asleep on the Lolita Express on a humanitarian trip to Africa. Clinton was 56 at the time of the photos and Davies was 22, the publication reports.

Documents unsealed in late July contain statements of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who told an attorney that the former president visited Epstein’s private island. Giuffre did not say that Clinton committed crimes, but she noted that orgies were routine activities on the island. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Said She Hadn’t Talked To Epstein In Over A Decade. Uncovered Emails Show Otherwise)

A Clinton spokesman told Newsweek in July that Clinton had “never been to Little St. James Island.”

“He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” spokesman Angel Ureña told the publication. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

Clinton did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

