Looking For An Affordable Upgrade Your TV? Take $200 Off This Top-Rated Smart TV

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been cooped up in the house during this quarantine watching a lot of TV! Now, you’re even more like me if after hours and hours of binging Netflix shows you are starting to think its time to upgrade your TV to the next level. Seriously, Umbrella Academy Season 2 was just released and I refuse to see that masterpiece in anything but 4K HDR Television. With that in mind, I went searching on Amazon for the best TV deals I could find. What I am about to share with you is quite possibly the greatest deal I have ever found on Amazon: The TCL 50 inch 4k Smart LED TV. Normally this incredible 50-inch Smart TV costs a whopping $479.99 but is now currently listed at $269.99. To save you some time doing the math, that’s a 44% discount taking off $210 from the original price tag!

(Photo via Amazon)

Get The TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV For Over $200 Off While This Deal Lasts

The TCL 50 inch 4k Smart LED TV functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500, 000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV. In addition to the wide selection of moves and TV shows, the TCL Roku TV features 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture. Truly, this TV will make your old models feel like an old TV box and antenna set the first time you see this thing in action. Now one of my favorite features of this TV is its powerful mobile app that transforms your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control, the ability to browse and add new channels, even listen to TV audio on headphones connected to your mobile device.

(Photo via Amazon)

One of the highest rated Smart TV’s available, TCL’s 50S425 50 inch provides great value

Interested in hearing more? Check out the following reviews from Amazon customers:

One customer felt the purchase was worth the price, “Had for a week now. Way better than I expected for this amazing price. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure if you buy an expensive name-brand 4k tv that costs 3x as much, the colors will be a little better, maybe an accelerated refresh rate, louder speakers, etc, but this TV was well worth it. It is 4k HDR 60Hz, AND is a smart TV with Roku enabled. Name brand competitors tend to be $600+ for this quality and size 4k smart TV. Sound quality is good as well, especially just for casual use. 5 stars in terms of quality for the price. Happy so far.”

Another customer was a little more critical but thoroughly still enjoyed the product, “This is our first flatscreen HDTV and we are very happy with it. Our old TV finally ‘died’ (lasted 25 years), so we needed to get a TV but refused to spend more than $500 on one. This TCL is excellent for the price! It is limited as far as functionality – you must have specific remote control to operate, it does not work with universal remotes because it does not accept numerical input (e.g., to watch a certain channel, you have to scroll through the entire list of channel numbers to find and select the one you want); you have no option to turn off ‘motion’ blur, so picture is constantly fluctuating between that and sharp/crisp definition of ‘still’ images – minor inconveniences. All other features and controls are VERY EASY to use!”

To see more of the specs and to decide for yourself whether the purchase is worth it or not, feel free to click the following direct link to the Amazon product: TCL 50 inch 4k Smart LED TV

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?