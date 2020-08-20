Editorial

Mike Gundy Shows Off His Farming Skills In Incredible Clip From ‘Our Time: Oklahoma State Football’

Mike Gundy (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CowboyFB/status/1296446892868546560)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apparently has some solid farming skills.

In a short clip shared from the newest episode of “Our Time: Oklahoma State Football,” the electric Cowboys coach took the cameras around his farm to show off his chickens, cattle and a massive turtle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Why am I not surprised? Why am I not surprised at all? Of course Mike Gundy has a massive farm operation that he runs on the side.

The guy who sets up his schedule around dove and hog hunting is probably also pretty damn good at farming.

I would honestly almost be more interested to watch Mike Gundy shout out orders on a farm than on a football field.

Gundy combined with a massive farm is the kind of content that I couldn’t come up with in my wildest dreams.

Luckily, ESPN is shining a light on it in “Our Time: Oklahoma State Football.”

If you haven’t already started watching, you can find it on ESPN+. Trust me, you won’t ever see me missing out on anything that involves Mike Gundy.