Mike Gundy Shows Off His Farming Skills In Incredible Clip From ‘Our Time: Oklahoma State Football’

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apparently has some solid farming skills.

In a short clip shared from the newest episode of “Our Time: Oklahoma State Football,” the electric Cowboys coach took the cameras around his farm to show off his chickens, cattle and a massive turtle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Prepare to meet “Big Mamma” the turtle. ???? Episode 2 of Our Time is LIVE on ESPN+ ???? https://t.co/XpaDW5YJuM #LetsRide I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/qCf3u4pDIu — OSU Cowboy Football ???????????? (@CowboyFB) August 20, 2020

Why am I not surprised? Why am I not surprised at all? Of course Mike Gundy has a massive farm operation that he runs on the side.

The guy who sets up his schedule around dove and hog hunting is probably also pretty damn good at farming.

Fun weekend hog hunting with a great group. Big thanks to our guide Aaron, Deep Red Outfitters (Grandfield, OK) and Stuart Ranch Outfitters (Waurika, OK). pic.twitter.com/7V7Qwc1CTa — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) March 2, 2020

Mike Gundy says he needs to hurry up the press conference, because he’s going “dove hunting” in the morning. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 1, 2017

I would honestly almost be more interested to watch Mike Gundy shout out orders on a farm than on a football field.

Gundy combined with a massive farm is the kind of content that I couldn’t come up with in my wildest dreams.

Luckily, ESPN is shining a light on it in “Our Time: Oklahoma State Football.”

If you haven’t already started watching, you can find it on ESPN+. Trust me, you won’t ever see me missing out on anything that involves Mike Gundy.