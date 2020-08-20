Miley Cyrus Says Break-Up Song ‘Slide Away’ Was Written When She And Liam Hemsworth Were Together

Miley Cyrus revealed that her famous break-up song “Slide Away” was written a year before her and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth split.

“I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup,” the 27-year-old singer shared during an interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Thursday. “I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

“And I just keep speaking these things into existence,” she added. “So, you know what? That’s why I’ve also, I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

#MidnightSky by @MileyCyrus debuted at #8 on the Rolling Stone Top 100! They do not count radio play! pic.twitter.com/nDd5f2YQ4O — Miley Cyrus Source (@MileySourceNews) August 20, 2020

“The Last Song” star‘s went on to share that “where you apply your attention” determines how you feel. “I think that’s what I mean by definitely joking about me burning my house down with my words.”

“But I do believe in where we put our attention determines our faith,” she added. And so again with this idea of having nothing to prove and wearing the insides out. I just feel this sense of freedom, and I think that’s a word I’ve probably used pretty consistently.”

As previously reported, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus back in August 2019 shortly after reports surfaced the two had split up. The couple had been married nine months. According to TMZ, their divorce was official in January.