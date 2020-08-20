Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wants To Know If I Plan On Running For Office

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is wondering whether or not public office is in my future.

As you all know, I made the very public decision to support Ole Miss and Mississippi State during the 2020 football season because Wisconsin isn’t playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Wisconsin not playing football, I had to find a new team. I’ve chosen to ride with the Ole Miss Rebels AND the Mississippi State Bulldogs! It’s all about Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin! P.S: I know I’m fat in this photo. Those were the days! https://t.co/a6CdsHxo5v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 20, 2020

In response to this decision, Reeves tweeted at me and asked, “Are you considering running for office in Mississippi?”

Are you considering running for office in Mississippi? https://t.co/TGScHbfH4O — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 20, 2020

Let me be the first to say that I think I would be an excellent elected official. I would bring back corruption in a way that we’ve never seen before.

It’d be nothing but alcohol-fueled benders on the regular, but I’d also look out for the common man. That’d be my platform.

A beer in every hand and a gun in every home. I actually pitched that platform to some very high-ranking government officials — think about as high-ranking as you can get — at the RNC in 2016, but the Republicans went in a different direction.

However, I can’t leave the battlefield of college football. I belong in the mud with my people fighting every minute I’m awake and breathing.

I was born into the darkness that is college football, and it’s where I’ll die. Elected office is for the polished and the educated man.

I have rough edges, brutality in my soul in regards to the game and I probably drink way too much by anyone’s standards.

So, while I appreciate the kind suggestion from Reeves, I’ll stay focused on the task at hand, which is trying to get Kevin Warren fired and supporting Ole Miss and MSU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:38pm PDT

Maybe, when this war has finally been won, I’ll reconsider. For now, we continue to fight.