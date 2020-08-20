MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid Admire Obama After His DNC Speech

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid gushed over former President Barack Obama’s Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech Wednesday evening.

Obama urged Americans to vote early while criticizing President Donald Trump as a man who is unable to grow “into the job.” He added that the current “administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win.”

Maddow and Reid took turns praising Obama’s commentary, with the former calling it “powerful” and the latter dubbing it “a warning” that resulted in “one of the most important speeches” she has heard from him.

“President Obama’s speech tonight slayed me,” Maddow began. “His warnings we could potentially be at the end of American democracy scared me, and I found upsetting and hard to watch. But it’s powerful. Powerful stuff.”

Reid added onto Maddow’s thoughts and began by saying that she would “like to cosign everything” her co-host “just said.” The newly minted MSNBC evening host said that Obama often gives speeches “that are all poetry and take you through these emotional chords of American history.”

His DNC speech, however, was “a warning,” both noted. (RELATED: ‘Flayed, Sliced And Diced Trump’: Media Praises Michelle Obama’s ‘Standout’ DNC Speech)

“This was President Obama saying, ‘I sat in that office and I want you to listen to me, because I’m warning you, because I know it from inside the job that there’s a danger here.’ This was the speech that Obama has given, throughout all of the speeches I’ve read or watched, that absolutely did feel like the most of a warning.”

“And I think it was warning about the potential end of America. And that seems dramatic when people say it and people throw around, ‘if we have four more years of Trump the country will end,’ but there is a fundamental sense that if you break every institution that made it possible for there to be a Barack Obama it will end. You know, it’ll be another thing. I think his speech was important. I think it’s one of the most important speeches I’ve ever heard him give.”