Netflix Apologies For ‘Cuties’ Artwork, Says It Is ‘Inappropriate’ And ‘Not Representative’ Of The Movie

Netflix apologized Thursday for artwork connected to the Netflix movie “Cuties,” saying the artwork is “inappropriate.”

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,” a Netflix spokeswoman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

The poster for the film, now updated, previously showed four little girls posing provocatively on a stage while dressed in tight outfits with exposed midriffs.

Though Netflix apologized for the film’s artwork, Netflix did not address a further request from the DCNF related to the content of the film, which includes 11-year-old girls twerking.

Scheduled for release Sept. 9, “Cuties” tells the story of 11-year-old Amy, a French girl who “joins a group of dancers named ‘the cuties’ at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity – upsetting her mother and her values in the process,” according to the movie’s description. (RELATED: ‘Would You Mind Taking A Crack At It?’ Photos Show Alleged Epstein Victim Massaging Bill Clinton)

WATCH:

The film is directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, a French-Senegalese screenwriter and filmmaker whose last film focused on a girl in a polygamous family who is being raised by two mothers, according to Variety.

