NFL Only Has 9 Players Remaining On The League’s Coronavirus List

The NFL only has a few players remaining on the league’s coronavirus list.

According to ProFootballTalk, there are only a total of nine guys remaining on the coronavirus list. Being on the list doesn’t mean you have coronavirus, but it does mean you might have been exposed to someone who does. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 17, 2020 at 5:31pm PDT

Say whatever you want about Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, but there’s no question at all that the league has done a great job handling coronavirus.

Despite not having a bubble system, the league has had very limited issues dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 17, 2020 at 6:23pm PDT

Only nine players being on the league’s coronavirus list is the definition of a win for Goodell and the NFL as a whole.

There are more than 2,500 guys on rosters right now as teams grind it out through training camp. Only nine of them being on the list is nothing short of incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

If the league can keep this up through the season, then it’s hard to see the NFL not having a great year. While I don’t applaud Goodell for much, I will gladly give him props for the NFL’s protocols clearly being a smashing success.