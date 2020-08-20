North Carolina Temporarily Suspends All Athletic Activities Because Of Coronavirus

North Carolina has temporarily paused all athletic activities because of coronavirus.

According to a release from the Tar Heels, athletics at UNC are temporarily suspended “because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sports are suspended through at least 5:00 EST Thursday night.

Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina Athletics will suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20) Full Release: https://t.co/IgLkT3VDAP#GoHeels — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) August 19, 2020

Not a great situation at all as UNC barrels towards the start of the football season. The last thing you want to deal with is shutting down sports.

Having said that, this whole situation of increased tests might actually be a blessing for UNC because students are going online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Aug 18, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT

With students going online, football players will more or less be left alone on campus. That means they’ll kind of have a bubble system, despite that not being the original plan.

If football players are left alone, then there’s a great chance that the Tar Heels can make it through the season without any serious issues.

As we all know, parties and women are the two biggest threats to spreading coronavirus among athletes, and UNC has now removed those factors.

So, as long as sports are rolling again by Thursday night, then I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. If they’re not, then that’s a different conversation. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a positive outcome.