REPORT: Notre Dame Will Play USF In Football September 19

Notre Dame will reportedly play USF in football this season.

According to 247Sports, the Fighting Irish and Bulls will play September 19 in Notre Dame’s lone non-conference football game this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s nice to see that Notre Dame is pushing forward with football, despite the fact there’s been multiple coronavirus issues on campus.

We need football to happen, and we need to prepare like football will happen. It’s that simple. If we prepare for football to happen, then we have a better shot at succeeding.

Notre Dame finding their non-conference opponent is a sign that the Fighting Irish are confident games are going to happen in the fall.

If that’s not a win for America, then I don’t know what is.

Also, I’m still bitter as all hell that Wisconsin’s game against Notre Dame got canceled this season. We’ll get them next season and at another point down the road, but it just sucks. That was going to be a hell of a game.

Still, I’m pumped to see the Fighting Irish continuing to prepare for the season.