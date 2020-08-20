Phillies Pitcher Jose Alvarez Nailed With 105 MPH Line Drive Right In The Groin

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarez is definitely in a lot of pain after taking a 105 mph line drive right to his groin.

The incident happened during the bottom of the 5th inning of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to an article published by TMZ. Alvarez was acting as a relief pitcher when Lourdes Gurriel hit the ball straight back at him.

Oh my Jose Alvarez right in the…. ???? Carted off the field

pic.twitter.com/vDVZ8yR9oL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2020

Alvarez still managed to run after the ball and get the out, but he really did take a gnarly hit. He can be seen laying on the field for a good chunk of time before they took him off the field in a cart. (RELATED: Joe Kelly Suspended For 8 Games Because Of Pitches Against The Astros)

TMZ reported that the extent of his injuries are currently unknown, but Alvarez did wave to the crowd as he was carted off the field.

Can you imagine getting hit with a ball moving that fast in an area that is one of the most sensitive areas on your body? I know I can’t, but a few of you probably can.

Baseball can be fun to watch sometimes, but other times it is completely cringeworthy. It hurt me watching that ball hit Alvarez.