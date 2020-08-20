Prince Andrew Will Receive Royal Honor On Birthday Despite Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew’s birthday will be honored this year despite the on-going Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew’s birthday was listed on the schedule released by Westminster Abbey, according to an article published Wednesday by People magazine. His birthday is Feb. 19.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth II cancelled birthday plans for the prince and instead his birthday was celebrated with a small lunch attended by family, according to the Tatler. The bells still rung out to honor his birthday, but government buildings were not required to fly the Union Jack flag, the outlet reported. The church bells ring out on the birthdays of the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, their children, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children. (RELATED: The Queen Cancels Prince Andrew’s Birthday Party Amid Epstein Allegations)

The Union Jack flag didn’t have to be flown last year because Prince Andrew had announced in November that he was stepping back from royal duties after he did an interview with BBC over his ties to Epstein. Prince Andrew has been accused of having sex with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in a statement at the time. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”